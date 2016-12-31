Man Accused Of Setting Tulsa Apartment Building On Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Accused Of Setting Tulsa Apartment Building On Fire

Rokerick Randell [Tulsa County jail] Rokerick Randell [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a 35-year-old man they believe started a fire at a Tulsa apartment complex early Saturday.  

Officers identified that man as Roderick Randell.

Just before 2:45 a.m. police said a 911 caller at the Adison Apartments in the 10100 block of East Admiral said a man had been inside her apartment and had pointed a gun at her.  The caller also stated the man threatened to set her apartment on fire.

Officers arrived a short time later to find the apartment building on fire and began evacuating residents as firefighters arrived at the complex.

Police Cpl. Jeremy Lawson says the victim gave officers a description of Randell, which was broadcast to other officers.  

Cpl. Lawson says a Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper heard that broadcast and a short time later spotted Roderick Randell driving by the fire and stopped his car.  Inside the car, police found a handgun and matches.

Roderick Randell was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of attempted first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and pointing a deadly weapon.

EMSA treated several apartment residents at the scene for smoke inhalation issues.

