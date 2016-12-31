Pleasant Weather Forecast For New Year's Eve - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pleasant Weather Forecast For New Year's Eve

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The final day of 2016 is here, and we’ll celebrate with some pleasant New Year’s Eve weather across Green Country!

A weak cold front will move through eastern Oklahoma Saturday, though it won’t have too noticeable an impact on our temperatures until late in the day. Expect skies to shift from partly cloudy to mostly sunny as we head into the afternoon.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Temperatures look to climb into the 50's by lunchtime here in Tulsa, but will likely level off after the lunchtime hour as that weak front arrives. We’ll return to a north breeze for the afternoon hours, with temperatures starting to fall north of Tulsa by late in the afternoon.

Thankfully, those north winds will be lighter than the very strong south winds we had on Friday, which combined with slightly higher relative humidity will help somewhat alleviate our fire danger. However, fire danger will still be somewhat elevated particularly northwest of Tulsa, so please be very careful with any outdoor burning.

If you have plans to ring in the new year tonight, grab a coat and plan for some seasonably chilly conditions with temperatures in the mid 30s at the midnight hour. Clouds will be increasing later tonight, but we will be staying dry as we say hello to 2017!  Have fun, but please be safe!

Weather Alerts

Cloud cover will continue to thicken up on New Year’s Day as a fast-moving storm system takes shape off to our west. Despite the cloud cover, afternoon temperatures should be pretty reasonable once again for the first day of the new year as we climb back into the 50s.

A few isolated showers are possible by Sunday night, with the best chance of showers and perhaps an isolated storm coming Monday morning as that storm system passes on by very quickly. We’re in for a rapid warm-up well into the 60s on Monday, but if you’re a warm weather fan I’d suggest you enjoy it! We’re in line for our next blast of Arctic air beginning Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to get above freezing by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you advised!

WARN Interactive Radar

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.