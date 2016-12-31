Pleasant Weather Forecast For New Year's Eve

The final day of 2016 is here, and we’ll celebrate with some pleasant New Year’s Eve weather across Green Country!

A weak cold front will move through eastern Oklahoma Saturday, though it won’t have too noticeable an impact on our temperatures until late in the day. Expect skies to shift from partly cloudy to mostly sunny as we head into the afternoon.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Temperatures look to climb into the 50's by lunchtime here in Tulsa, but will likely level off after the lunchtime hour as that weak front arrives. We’ll return to a north breeze for the afternoon hours, with temperatures starting to fall north of Tulsa by late in the afternoon.

Thankfully, those north winds will be lighter than the very strong south winds we had on Friday, which combined with slightly higher relative humidity will help somewhat alleviate our fire danger. However, fire danger will still be somewhat elevated particularly northwest of Tulsa, so please be very careful with any outdoor burning.

If you have plans to ring in the new year tonight, grab a coat and plan for some seasonably chilly conditions with temperatures in the mid 30s at the midnight hour. Clouds will be increasing later tonight, but we will be staying dry as we say hello to 2017! Have fun, but please be safe!

Weather Alerts



Cloud cover will continue to thicken up on New Year’s Day as a fast-moving storm system takes shape off to our west. Despite the cloud cover, afternoon temperatures should be pretty reasonable once again for the first day of the new year as we climb back into the 50s.

A few isolated showers are possible by Sunday night, with the best chance of showers and perhaps an isolated storm coming Monday morning as that storm system passes on by very quickly. We’re in for a rapid warm-up well into the 60s on Monday, but if you’re a warm weather fan I’d suggest you enjoy it! We’re in line for our next blast of Arctic air beginning Tuesday, with temperatures struggling to get above freezing by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you advised!

WARN Interactive Radar