Man Dies In Ardmore House Fire

Authorities say a 30-year-old man died in an Ardmore house fire Friday morning.

KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas says the Ardmore Fire Department identified the man as Brent Henry.

Firefighters say an investigation determined a space heater caused the fire that broke out shortly before 7 a.m.

When they entered the home, firefighters found Henry, unconscious. He was taken to an Ardmore hospital where he later died.