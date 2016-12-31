Claremore Expo’s New Year’s Bash A Celebration For Families

In much of the world, 2017 has already begun - from Australia to China, to France and Germany, millions of people across the world welcomed the new year amidst firework displays and cheers.

In Tokyo, balloons were sent into the sky.

But here at home, folks in Claremore are coming together for a family-friendly way of celebrating the New Year.

The New Year's Eve bash at the Claremore Expo Center has a bounce house, food trucks, and other stations for the kids to play.

It’s the second time Claremore Expo representatives have organized the New Year’s bash, but it’s the first year it's been held on the expo grounds, which has more space and more room to park.

But, even for the people who can't make it, if you're anywhere near town you should be able to see the big fireworks show that starts at 9:30 p.m., along with an apple cider toast for the kids.

Just before the fireworks show, there will be a raffle where you'll have the chance to win free electricity for the year.