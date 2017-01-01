Tulsa Mobile Home Burns On New Year's Morning

A trailer caught fire early New Year's Day morning in a mobile home park near the intersection of Highway 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway. Firefighters were called out to the 10400 block of East 43rd around 7:40 a.m.

They quickly got the fire out, but the mobile home is significantly damaged. A fire captain at the scene said it appeared the fire started under the mobile home then swept around the outside.

No one was home at the time.