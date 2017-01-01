One Dead, One Wounded At New Year's Party Near Claremore - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

One Dead, One Wounded At New Year's Party Near Claremore

Posted: Updated:
Michael Munday mug shot. Michael Munday mug shot.
Two men were shot, one fatally, near this outbuilding. Two men were shot, one fatally, near this outbuilding.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded at a New Year's Eve party. Sheriff Scott Walton said the shooting took place just before midnight at a residence near Claremore off 4200 road.

Walton said the victim's name is Cody Thompson.

The shooter turned himself into authorities, Walton said. He is identified as 23-year-old Michael Munday. Munday was booked into jail on complaints of homicide and assault with a firearm.

Thompson died of his wounds and a second has been hospitalized. That man was shot twice, but we don't know his condition.

Authorities have not release the wounded man's name.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sheriff's Office. 

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.