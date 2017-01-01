Weather Roller Coaster Ride Ahead For Green Country

A new year has arrived, and we’re about to take off on a weather roller coaster ride to kick off 2017!

Areas of clouds – and also areas of fog across southeast Oklahoma – will be on the increase throughout our New Year’s Day. Those clouds and areas of fog will play a big role in determining how warm we will get this afternoon, particularly if they thicken up quickly this morning.

We expect to reach the mid 50s on average this afternoon even with clouds increasing, but keep in mind if they thicken up quickly in the morning hours, that would likely keep us a bit cooler and hold our highs down a few degrees. Winds will remain relatively light for most of the day, shifting to a southeasterly breeze by the afternoon.

A few isolated showers will be possible across our southeastern counties during the day, but a slightly better chance for showers and perhaps an isolated storm across the rest of eastern Oklahoma comes late tonight into Monday morning as a fast-moving storm system sweeps through Oklahoma. The best chance for rain will again be in our more eastern and southeastern counties on Monday.

It'll be a very mild start to the first week of the new year with steady temperatures in the 50s Monday morning! And as skies clear Monday afternoon behind that storm system, we look to be in for a very brief but big-time warm-up as highs surge towards the upper 60s! If you like warmer weather, I’d suggest you enjoy late Monday, because it’s all downhill from there on the roller coaster ride!

Our next Arctic cold front is set to arrive Tuesday morning, bringing a return to a cold north breeze and temperatures likely falling during the day Tuesday. The Arctic air will continue to settle in by Wednesday and Thursday, and with cloudy skies we could struggle to even get above freezing for at least a few days!

The bad news for you snow-lovers: Once again, the setup does not appear favorable for any significant wintry precipitation with this next round of Arctic air. As weak disturbances shift through the area late in the week we might end up with a brief chance of some light snow sometime late in the week, but the overall chances appear pretty low at this time. Once again, the much colder air will be the biggest story, so have the big coats ready by Tuesday!