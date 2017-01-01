Man's Body Found In Tulsa Parking Lot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man's Body Found In Tulsa Parking Lot

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Tulsa Police investigate a man's death. Tulsa Police investigate a man's death.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind Victory Christian School and Church at 7700 South Lewis in Tulsa.

The body was found at the back of parking lot around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, January 1, 2017. Police say it appears he has been shot several times, and there were several shell casings near the body.

Authorities believe the man was in his 30s and may have been in the parking lot for some time. 

The man was found by someone getting ready to use the church buses, an officer on scene said.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.