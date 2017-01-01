Man's Body Found In Tulsa Parking Lot

Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind Victory Christian School and Church at 7700 South Lewis in Tulsa.

The body was found at the back of parking lot around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, January 1, 2017. Police say it appears he has been shot several times, and there were several shell casings near the body.

Authorities believe the man was in his 30s and may have been in the parking lot for some time.

The man was found by someone getting ready to use the church buses, an officer on scene said.