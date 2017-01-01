Tulsa DUI Checkpoint Results In Drug, Alcohol Arrests

As people celebrated the start of 2017, police worked to keep drunk drivers off the roads, potentially saving lives.

Law enforcement officers arrested 11 people for driving under the influence at the sobriety checkpoint - part of the statewide ENDUI campaign.

Tulsa Police officers along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sapulpa Police, the Oklahoma ABLE commission and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office worked together to stop more than 250 cars along the east leg of the IDL from from 10 p.m. Saturday until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Aside from the DUI arrests, authorities also issued 75 citations and made two arrests on warrants. There were also five misdemeanor drug arrests and two felony drug arrests.

Police say they also saw a lot of people being responsible overnight while ringing in the New Year.

"We're getting quite a few Uber, Lyft - all those ride share programs - and taxi cabs," said Sergeant Bryan Bryden, Tulsa Police. "A lot of people are making responsible choices and being safe out here, just wanna make sure that everybody's doing that."

Overtime funding is being provided by an Oklahoma Highway Safety Office grant.