Oklahoma Man Killed In McCurtain County Wreck

A 23-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a rollover wreck on New Year's Eve in McCurtain County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two men were northbound on State Highway 98 a few miles outside Valliant in McCurtain County.

Around 3:20 a.m., their Chevy pickup went off the road and rolled. Both the driver, 28-year-old Dustie Lynn Vaughn and passenger Carlo Gregory Wilson, were thrown from the trunk. Neither had a seat belt on, OHP states.

Troopers say Vaughn was taken to an Idabel hospital in serious condition with internal and back injuries. Valliant Fire and Rescue freed him from where he was pinned under the front passenger side.

Wilson died of massive injuries, a collision report states.

The cause of the wreck and condition of the driver before it happened are under investigation.