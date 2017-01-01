Manhunt Underway After Murder At Tulsa Apartment Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Manhunt Underway After Murder At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are on scene at an apartment complex where two people have been shot, one fatally. It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Riverview Park Apartments in the 2200 block of South Jackson.

The wounded man was found at the complex, and he died of his wounds a short time later. A woman who was shot drove herself to the hospital to be treated.

Police are searching for suspects who took off after the shooting in a black or gray older model Taurus.

Descriptions:

Black male in 20s, 5'10" and 160 pounds
Dreadlocks with red tips
Nose ring
Black hoodie

Black male in his 20s
Dreads
Black jacket
160 pounds

Black female with nose ring
Ponytail
Purple pants
"Extremely petite"

If you see them, call 911.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.