Manhunt Underway After Murder At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are on scene at an apartment complex where two people have been shot, one fatally. It happened just before 1 p.m. at the Riverview Park Apartments in the 2200 block of South Jackson.

The wounded man was found at the complex, and he died of his wounds a short time later. A woman who was shot drove herself to the hospital to be treated.

Police are searching for suspects who took off after the shooting in a black or gray older model Taurus.

Descriptions:

Black male in 20s, 5'10" and 160 pounds

Dreadlocks with red tips

Nose ring

Black hoodie

Black male in his 20s

Dreads

Black jacket

160 pounds

Black female with nose ring

Ponytail

Purple pants

"Extremely petite"

If you see them, call 911.