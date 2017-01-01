Homicide Suspect Kills Self, Ending Standoff With Del City Police

A homicide suspect is dead after a nearly five-hour standoff with Del City police. The suspect was wanted in a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight.

The New Year’s Day homicide investigation led Del City police officers to a home on Del Road, where police said the suspect barricaded himself, alone, refusing to come out.

“We do believe that our suspect may have had some type of mental problems and some drug abuse issues,” said Del City police Maj. Jody Suit.

A tactical team surrounded the home, while police tried to talk him out.

“It's trying for us because all we want to do is end it safely without anyone being hurt,” Suit said.

After nearly five hours, police smashed windows and entered the home, demanding the suspect to come out.

Once they entered the home, they said they found the suspect was dead from an apparent suicide. Police think the man shot and killed another man outside of a home on Mallard Drive just after midnight Sunday morning.

“I just heard four or five shots,” said Dwight Price.

Dwight and Jackie Price live across the street from where the shooting took place.

“Golly, it's scary as heck,” said Jackie Price. “This truck, thank God, it blocked my view.”

The Prices said they didn't see anything leading up to the shooting but Terrance Jennings said he did.

“Just a party, you know how people start drinking and stuff, and it just turned bad,” said Jennings.

Police say the victim didn't live at the home, and when officers arrived, nobody was there.

“We picked up seven people this morning at a Newcastle casino that had fled from the scene last night,” said Suit.

Once police interviewed those seven witnesses, they received information that led them to the homicide suspect.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in the murder at this time, but that the case is still under investigation.

Police also are not releasing the names of the suspect or victim at this time.