Valley Brook Police Officer Shot Sunday During Traffic Stop

Police are looking for a shooter after a Valley Brook police officer was shot Sunday evening during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened about 5:40 p.m. near Eastern and Interstate 240. Valley Brook is about seven miles south of Oklahoma City.

The officer was shot in the upper leg and was rushed to a local hospital for surgery.

The condition of the officer is not known at this time.

The shooter was thought to be driving a Chevrolet Avalanche. Law officers found the vehicle near the Toys 'R Us near the Plaza Mayor which was known as Crossroads Mall.

A tactical unit has been sent to where the vehicle was found.

Oklahoma City police are investigating the case. Oklahoma County deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are assisting in the investigation