Tulsa Police Investigating Two Homicides Less Than 24 Hours Into New Year

Tulsa police already investigating two separate homicides less than 24 hours into the new year and investigators say they hope the killings don't become a trend this year.

2016 ended with more than 80 homicides in Tulsa, and Tulsa police are starting the new year with two homicide investigations.

"I'm not very happy how this is starting out. The way last year ended I reserve comment on if this is the same trend," said TPD Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker.

Around 8:30 a.m. New Year's morning, a person found a man shot to death lying in the Victory Christian School and church parking lot. He'd been shot multiple times.

"We have not determined the time on that," Walker said.

Police officers say unless they can find concrete evidence that shows the man died before midnight, his death will be counted in the new year's homicide tally.

Four hours later, in an unrelated shooting, police found a 60-year-old man shot at the Riverview Park Apartments.

"It's scary and I don't think I even want to live over here," said witness Crystal Cosper.

Police say an argument started at the Riverview Park Apartments.

The 60-year-old man stepped in to break it up and that's when someone opened fire.

Police say there were a lot of witnesses so they'll be able to figure out who's responsible soon.

"I heard gunshots from inside my apartment," Cosper said. "My mom heard them too."

At least one bullet hit the man who died.

Emergency crews tried to revive him, but he died at the hospital.

Another bullet hit a woman in the leg and she ended up driving herself to the hospital.

"We have two in one day so that does not seem like the general citizenry that's pulling these types of antics. They decided to carry on with their gunplay," Walker said.

Officers say they have found the getaway car in the second shooting, but are still looking for the three suspects.

It's not clear if the woman who was shot is just a victim or a suspect too.

Suspect descriptions:

Black male in 20s, 5'10" and 160 pounds

Dreadlocks with red tips

Nose ring

Black hoodie

Black male in his 20s

Dreads

Black jacket

160 pounds

Black female with nose ring

Ponytail

Purple pants

"Extremely petite"

If you see them, call 911.