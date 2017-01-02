Police Seek Witnesses After Tulsa Couple Apparently Stabs Each O - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Seek Witnesses After Tulsa Couple Apparently Stabs Each Other

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are trying to find someone who witnessed a Tulsa couple who apparently stabbed each other during an argument late Sunday.

At around 11 p.m. officers were called to the Boulder Apartments near 31st and 145th East Avenue and to a convenience store at 31st and 129th East Avenue about two stabbing victims.

At the apartment complex, officers found a woman who told them her boyfriend had stabbed her.  She was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition.  

At the QuikTrip, officers found the woman's boyfriend, who had also been stabbed.  Police said the man told officers his girlfriend had stabbed him.  EMSA also took him to another Tulsa hospital in serious condition.

Police are still looking for witnesses adding because of a language barrier neither victim was able to give officers details on what happened.

Police are asking if anyone has information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
