Tulsa Taco Bueno Restaurant Robbed Again

Police say for the second time since mid-December someone broke a locked glass door to gain entry and rob Tulsa Taco Bueno employees at gunpoint.

The latest robbery happened Sunday just before midnight.

Officers were called to the restaurant in the 4600 block of South Peoria due to an alarm. They said workers told police two men broke out a locked glass door, then climbed inside armed with guns and robbed the store. After getting the money, the pair left through the same door.

On December 21st, 2016, a man broke out a locked glass door with a brick and robbed the same restaurant. Police said after getting the money, the man ran away.

Officers said in both robberies no Taco Bueno employees were injured.