OHP: Man Struck By A Car While Standing On Mayes County Highway

News

OHP: Man Struck By A Car While Standing On Mayes County Highway

MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old Locust Grove man is in a Tulsa hospital after he was struck standing on Mayes County highway late Sunday.

That man is identified as Brian Soldier.  

Troopers says the 11:35 p.m. accident happened on scenic Highway 412 about four miles northeast of Locust Grove.

The OHP report states a 1996 Honda Accord, driven by Kevin Bascue, of Siloam Spring, Oklahoma was eastbound when he rounded a curve and struck Soldier.  The impact knocked Brian Soldier about 128 feet.  

The troopers report stated there was an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Soldier.

The OHP says Bascue was not injured in the accident.

