Thieves Steal $8,000 Worth Of Tools From Tulsa Man's Work Trailer

A Tulsa man is having to start off 2017 without the equipment he needs to do his job after thieves stole about $8,000 worth of tools from him over the holiday weekend.

The owner of the tools said he filed a police report, but is taking it a step further by offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to arrests and return of the stolen tools.

Kimberly Martin’s boyfriend was working to give a 90-year-old home a facelift.

"Sam works every single day, he doesn't take a day off, on fixing other people's homes and providing homes for people to live in,” she said.

That was until the other day - when the couple said thieves stopped by and broke the lock that keeps the driveway fenced off in the Red Fork neighborhood.

They gave us surveillance video, which he said shows two men going into his trailer, taking Dewalt brand saws and loading up their truck with more tools.

The next day, the couple said the thieves came back for more; this time, video shows a man and a woman loading up an aluminum extension ladder.

"He uses the tools that were taken from him on a daily basis," Martin said.

Between the saws, ladder, a pressure washer, air compressor, a nail gun and more - Sam said the tools are worth about $8,000.

Martin said, "We have no idea who these people are - they're not familiar to us at all."

But they're hoping someone recognizes the faces and say specific details of the single-cab Dodge Ram could help track them down.

"The clear coat on the top hood is peeling and the bug deflector across the top is broken in a way that's just unique. There's two stickers on the back of the truck," Martin said.

Sam said he has insurance, and while he isn't sure if and when he'll get the money to replace everything, he knows the old house will get a little older before he can get back to work.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance video or know something about the theft call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.