Thieves Steal $8,000 Worth Of Tools From Tulsa Man's Work Traile - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Thieves Steal $8,000 Worth Of Tools From Tulsa Man's Work Trailer

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is having to start off 2017 without the equipment he needs to do his job after thieves stole about $8,000 worth of tools from him over the holiday weekend.

The owner of the tools said he filed a police report, but is taking it a step further by offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to arrests and return of the stolen tools.

Kimberly Martin’s boyfriend was working to give a 90-year-old home a facelift.

"Sam works every single day, he doesn't take a day off, on fixing other people's homes and providing homes for people to live in,” she said.

That was until the other day - when the couple said thieves stopped by and broke the lock that keeps the driveway fenced off in the Red Fork neighborhood.

They gave us surveillance video, which he said shows two men going into his trailer, taking Dewalt brand saws and loading up their truck with more tools.

The next day, the couple said the thieves came back for more; this time, video shows a man and a woman loading up an aluminum extension ladder.

"He uses the tools that were taken from him on a daily basis," Martin said.

Between the saws, ladder, a pressure washer, air compressor, a nail gun and more - Sam said the tools are worth about $8,000.

Martin said, "We have no idea who these people are - they're not familiar to us at all."

But they're hoping someone recognizes the faces and say specific details of the single-cab Dodge Ram could help track them down.

"The clear coat on the top hood is peeling and the bug deflector across the top is broken in a way that's just unique. There's two stickers on the back of the truck," Martin said.

Sam said he has insurance, and while he isn't sure if and when he'll get the money to replace everything, he knows the old house will get a little older before he can get back to work.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance video or know something about the theft call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.