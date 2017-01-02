Man Crossing I-44 Near Harvard Hit, Killed

A man attempting to cross a Tulsa interstate was hit and killed Monday night.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Interstate 44 just east of Harvard.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2016 Nissan Sentra was going east on I-44 when it struck a pedestrian going north across the interstate.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old David Jensen. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA.

OHP said there were four people in the car, none were hurt.