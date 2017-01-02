Firefighters Rescue Adult, Children From Tulsa Apartment Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Firefighters Rescue Adult, Children From Tulsa Apartment Fire


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters rescued a woman and two children from an apartment fire Monday.

According to District Chief Nate Morgens, crews were called to the Bradford Apartment just before 8:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire on the first story climbing to the second story apartments.

Morgens said the engine company rescued one woman and two children from a second-story apartment window.

He said one adult was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The district chief said about seven to nine units were affected by the fire.

Crews were able to control the fine within 10 minutes.

Investigators blame a dried out Christmas tree for causing the fire.

