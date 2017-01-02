Tulsa Man Charged With Negligent Homicide In 2014 Death

Kevin Fisher has been charged with negligent homicide - motor vehicle for the August 2014 wreck that killed Marissa Marquez.

A man has been charged for the 2014 death of a woman.

Kevin Fisher has been charged with negligent homicide - motor vehicle for the August 2014 wreck that killed Marissa Marquez.

According to court documents, the Tulsa district attorney accuses Fisher of recklessly setting his cruise control at 60 miles per hour on I-44 and not realizing that traffic had slowed down.

Documents say that Fisher's pickup truck rear-ended the car Marquez was in and she died from her injuries the next day.