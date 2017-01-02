Upgrade At Tulsa Library Leaves Kindle Users Frustrated - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Upgrade At Tulsa Library Leaves Kindle Users Frustrated

Posted: Updated:
The Tulsa library's new system - called Cloud Library - does not work with the popular Kindle format. The Tulsa library's new system - called Cloud Library - does not work with the popular Kindle format.
"I'm just surprised. Your patrons are your most important people, that's what you try to do, and they've just cut off a whole lot of people who have a Kindle," Debbie Barrick said. "I'm just surprised. Your patrons are your most important people, that's what you try to do, and they've just cut off a whole lot of people who have a Kindle," Debbie Barrick said.
Tulsa Library Director of Technology Monique Sendze. Tulsa Library Director of Technology Monique Sendze.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An upgrade in electronic books at the Tulsa Library shut off access for some patrons.

You can read books on just about any device, but a Kindle is what many readers like best, so the change has generated complaints for the library.

Debbie Barrick loves to read; she's a retired librarian who reads several books a week.

"I check out all the time. I've never not had a library card in any town I've ever lived in. And I mostly check out Kindle books rather than buy them," she said.

But Barrick ran into problems when she updated her Kindle and the Tulsa Library updated its e-book systems - the two are no longer compatible.

“At first I thought I had just downloaded the wrong thing, so I asked - 'I can't get it on my Kindle, and you're telling me I can't check out e-books anymore because I have a Kindle?' and she said 'Yes, that's right,'” Barrick said.

The new system - called Cloud Library - does not work with the popular Kindle format. The library said it's because Kindle books are in a proprietary format while publishers are moving towards a format called E-Pub.

Books in that format work with iPads, laptops, Nooks and most other tablets, but not the Kindle.

The library has been getting complaints but said they were getting more complaints about the difficulty of the old system.

Tulsa Library Director of Technology Monique Sendze said, "Users that use E-ink devices that support the e-pub format are still able to read on the cloud library. It's just the proprietary Amazon format that is a problem."

Barrick was surprised to find it's not going to change.

"I'm just surprised. Your patrons are your most important people, that's what you try to do, and they've just cut off a whole lot of people who have a Kindle," she said.

So now Barrick's left with a Kindle that doesn't work with the library to get the books she wants.

There is a complicated workaround to load the books on a computer first, then, manually move them to a kindle. The readers we heard from had trouble making that work, and when the whole thing is about convenience, that makes it a lot less attractive.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.