Tulsa Police: Jogger Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-Run

Tulsa Police say a jogger was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Sheridan bridge over the Creek Turnpike sometime before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the Tulsa 911 Center received a call at 5:48 a.m. about a "man down" in the roadway near 8500 South Sheridan.

The man, 49-year-old Michael Reid, was dead when police arrived and the vehicle had left the scene, police said. Reid was out running along the Creek Turnpike Trail when he attempted to cross Sheridan and was struck by a northbound vehicle, police said.

Several sources tell News On 6 Reid was a member of Sapulpa Public Schools administration and husband of Jenks East Intermediate principal Linda Reid.

Michael Reid's Facebook page shows he has served as chief accountability officer and principal at Sapulpa Public Schools. He was formerly an assistant principal at Putnam City North High School.

He was also an avid jogger and outdoorsman.

TPD's Riverside Division Traffic Unit collected vehicle debris they believe is from the vehicle that hit him.

"As of now, officers may be looking for a white truck missing front grill parts with a loud muffler described as ‘glass pipes’ that travels Sheridan about the time of the collision each day," police said.

"We would love a phone call from somebody," said Corporal Steve Wood. "We've already got one phone call from somebody driving down on the turnpike who noticed a car stopped up here, so we'll be following up on that."

Anyone who has information about this vehicle or witnessed the collision is asked to call the Riverside Division Traffic Unit at 918-596-1134, the police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222, or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).