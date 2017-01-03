Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit

Tulsa Police arrested a man shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday after he tried to flee police during a traffic stop, police said.

Officers attempted to stop Hurbano Esparza, 28, at about 12:40 a.m. after they observed his Kia Sportage making an improper turn near 11th and 129th East Avenue.

Esparza then sped away, initiating a brief pursuit, police said. The vehicle traveled north for a little more than half a mile and then drove off the road into the field behind McDonald's at I-44 and 129th East Avenue where Esparza then fled on foot, TPD said.

Officers quickly set up containment and apprehended Esparza.

He was arrested on multiple complaints including possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, improper left turn, failure to signal and eluding. His court date is set for January 10, according to online arrest records.