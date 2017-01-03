Burglars Break Into Tulsa Cricket Store

Tulsa Police are looking for three people after a burglary of a Cricket cell phone store near Pine and Sheridan. Officers were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2016.

The store manager said an inventory shows only one phone was taken. He was at the store after the burglary, cleaning up broken glass from the broken front door.

While he couldn't show us surveillance video, the manager described it as grainy and not very clear. He said you can see three people came in by breaking the front door with a rock. After they took the phone, they ran off behind the store, kicking over a part of a fence. Police searched for them with K-9 but had no luck.

The three suspects were gone and the damage done by the time officers were able to get to the store at 1453 North Sheridan.

The manager said the store will be open despite the burglary.