Woman Injured In Tulsa Apartment Fire

A woman was injured in a fire at Shadybrook Apartments in the 4300 block of 109th East Avenue, near 41st and Garnett. Tulsa firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 6:30 a.m.

EMSA treated the woman at the scene then family members drove her to the hospital.

The fire was confined to one building of the complex. It started on the first floor, and the resident is the one who was injured.

Firefighters had to go door to door to evacuate the building because people thought the fire alarm was a false alarm, News On 6 was told. The cause of the fire was determined to be smoking in the vicinity of oxygen therapy.