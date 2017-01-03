New Oklahoma License Plates Make Their Debut - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Oklahoma License Plates Make Their Debut

Drivers will begin to see the new Oklahoma license plates on the road starting Tuesday.

The state will start issuing the redesigned license plates when drivers go in to renew their tags.

The new design has the state bird, the scissor-tailed flycatcher on it.

1/2/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Vehicle Owners Must Get New License Plates This Year

Oklahoma leaders revealed the new plates in August, saying it was more reflective and easier to read.

Every Oklahoma motorist will have to pay an extra $5 for the new license plate.

State officials say that money will go into a newly created public safety fund for the state and lawmakers will be in charge of that fund.

State leaders say they expect to bring in nearly $19 million from the new tags.

You don't have to get a new plate right away; instead, when your current one expires, go to a tag agent, pay the renewal fee and they'll give you the bird.

If you don't like the new tag, you can find specialty plate alternatives here.

