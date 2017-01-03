OU's Samaje Perine To Enter 2017 NFL Draft

Samaje Perine declared his intention to enter the 2017 NFL draft, the day after the Sooners win the Sugar Bowl. His performance against Auburn capped the record for Oklahoma's all-time rushing yards, passing Billy Sims.

“Playing for Oklahoma has been an incredible experience,” Perine wrote. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and everyone who has been a part of it. That being said, after much consideration, I have decided to enter the 2017 NFL draft.”

Perine finished his career with 4,122 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons. Oklahoma rolled Auburn 35-19 in the Sugar Bowl behind a balanced offensive attack. Perine had 86 yards rushing and a touchdown while Joe Mixon added 91 rushing yards, 89 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win. Mixon has yet to announce whether he’ll return next season or enter the draft.