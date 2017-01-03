Construction Begins On Saint Francis Health Complex In Glenpool

Glenpool residents are excited to finally see construction progress for its new hospital, which was first announced in September 2015. Construction was originally planned to begin in late 2015 with completion set for spring 2017, but the heavy equipment only recently began moving dirt at the site.

The Saint Francis Health Complex will be built near the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 75 and 151st Street South.

The two-story, 49,000-square-foot hospital will offer 24-hour emergency room services, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services.

It will also house Warren Clinic Glenpool primary care physician offices, mammography and bone density screening services, outpatient physical and occupational therapy.

"I'm excited to see dirt finally moving, which brings the project from paper to reality," said Glenpool Mayor Tim Fox. "It will be great for the residents of Glenpool, to have access to Level 3 Emergency Medical care quicker."

Fox said the facility will have a huge regional impact for health care, not only for Glenpool but southwest Tulsa County, western Creek county and northern Okmulgee County as well.

"I'm excited about the health care aspect of the project, but I know that the economic aspect of the project, those things that typically follow health care facility, retail, restaurants will impact our city's ability to further meet the infrastructural needs of our city," Fox said. "2017 is looking bright for the City of Glenpool."

Fox said Glenpool residents have voiced concern about the growth of that particular area of town and the effect it is having on Highway 75 as traffic continues to back up at times.

"Unfortunately this is part of the growing pains of growth," Fox said. "I've been preaching that Highway 75 realignment project will not take place until the growth necessitates addressing Highway 75. I think the medical care - public safety - and the economics of the growth will dictate when that project is funded."

Fox said the city has had discussions with some Congressional staff members and they will be visiting with Washington representatives in hopes to get support for the economic project, Highway 75 realignment.

The City of Glenpool is holding a public hearing Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. to discuss the South 75 Business Park and the traffic concerns.