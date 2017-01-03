Tulsa County Sheriff, 3 City Officials Sworn In

Four newly elected Tulsa County officials were sworn in Tuesday morning, including Sheriff Vic Regalado. Regalado was re-elected in November.

Donald Newberry officially starts his new term as county court clerk and Michael Willis as the county clerk.

Commissioner Karen Keith also starts her new term Tuesday but she was sworn in early due to a scheduling conflict.