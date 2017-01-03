Muskogee Man Critical After Being Thrown From SUV - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Muskogee Man Critical After Being Thrown From SUV

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Muskogee man is in critical condition after being thrown about 45 feet from his SUV Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2016, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say John Gates was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 64 about two miles south of Muskogee when he crossed the center median and hit a culvert. 

His Ford SUV overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Gates, 32, was taking to the hospital by medical helicopter in critical condition with head injuries, a collision report states. Passenger Leah Gates, 30, was treated and released for a head injury.

Troopers say there were four juveniles in the vehicle who were all treated and released from a Muskogee hospital.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt except the driver. The collision report states John Gates was in apparently normal condition at the time of the wreck, and the cause is still under investigation. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.