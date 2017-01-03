Muskogee Man Critical After Being Thrown From SUV

A Muskogee man is in critical condition after being thrown about 45 feet from his SUV Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2016, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say John Gates was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 64 about two miles south of Muskogee when he crossed the center median and hit a culvert.

His Ford SUV overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Gates, 32, was taking to the hospital by medical helicopter in critical condition with head injuries, a collision report states. Passenger Leah Gates, 30, was treated and released for a head injury.

Troopers say there were four juveniles in the vehicle who were all treated and released from a Muskogee hospital.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt except the driver. The collision report states John Gates was in apparently normal condition at the time of the wreck, and the cause is still under investigation.