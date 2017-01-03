OU's Little, Mulkey Snag Big 12 Weekly Honors

After Oklahoma started its Big 12 schedule with a 2-0 record, a pair of Sooners were honored Monday by the league office for their performances. Redshirt senior guard Peyton Little was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time in her career, while freshman center Nancy Mulkey was selected as the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

Little, OU’s leading scorer at 13.8 points per game this season, averaged 20.0 points, 5.5. rebounds and 3.0 assists, helping OU to double-digit wins over Kansas and TCU. The redshirt senior barely left the floor, playing 38.0 minutes per contest last week and finished with a .556 (15-of-27) shooting percentage from the field.

The Abilene, Texas, native chipped in 15 points and set a season high with eight rebounds at Kansas last Thursday. In OU’s victory over TCU, Little finished with a season-best 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while adding four steals against the Horned Frogs. Little’s 25 points against TCU marked her second-highest scoring total in a single game at Oklahoma.

Little shares the Big 12 Player of the Week honors with West Virginia’s Chaina Ray, who led the Mountaineers with 20.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds during the opening week of Big 12 play.

Mulkey, a 6-9 center from Cypress, Texas, blocked 13 shots in OU’s first two leagues games while averaging 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. The freshman finished with a team-high .714 shooting percentage in OU’s two wins and recorded 6.5 blocks per game last week.

In her first career start at Kansas, Mulkey nearly finished with a triple-double, picking up career highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks against the Jayhawks. Mulkey’s seven blocks are tied for the fifth-most in a single game, by an OU player in school history.

She followed her performance on Sunday by recording a team-high six blocks in against TCU in 16 minutes of action. Mulkey finished 4-of-5 from the field and scored eight points versus the Horned Frogs. She also added five rebounds in the victory.

The Sooners continue Big 12 play on Wednesday night as they host No. 25 Kansas State at 7 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. The game will be televised on Fox College Sports Central. Tickets for the game are available here.

