Grandparents Charged In Owasso Child Neglect Case

Photo of the grandparents being arrested last month. Photo of the grandparents being arrested last month.
Booking photos of Kevin Fowler and Aislyn Miller. Booking photos of Kevin Fowler and Aislyn Miller.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Rogers County prosecutors charged two grandparents with five counts in connection with a child abuse and neglect case an Owasso police officer described as the worst he's ever seen. 

The Rogers County District Attorney's Office filed two counts of enabling child abuse by injury, two counts of child neglect and one count of failure to reporter abuse/neglect against Johnny Miller, 47, and Cathey Miller, 53, on Tuesday January 3, 2017.

Arrest reports say the couple watched their 9-month-old granddaughters all the time and saw they were starving but never did anything about it.

Police reports say the twin girls were just skin-and-bone and that maggots were crawling in and out of one of the girl's body.

Owasso police arrested the twins' parents, Aislyn Miller and Kevin Fowler, on December 9. They've been charged with felony child abuse.

