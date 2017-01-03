Judge Agrees To Dismiss Charge Against Former Wagoner County She - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Judge Agrees To Dismiss Charge Against Former Wagoner County Sheriff

Former Wagoner County Sheriff Bob Colbert said he is one step closer to clearing his name.

A grand jury originally called for Colbert's removal from office based on three issues. One count was already dismissed, and now a judge has agreed to dismiss a second.

Some people might say, ‘Why does this matter now, because Colbert is already out of office,’ but he and his legal team say it matters because the truth is finally coming out and people should hear it.

A grand jury said Colbert should be removed from office for three reasons - extortion, neglect of duty and failing to account for money. Those accusations are civil in nature.

The extortion was dismissed, and now a judge has agreed to dismiss the money count as well.

Colbert's attorneys hired a CPA and said they proved no money was ever missing. His attorneys said people were willing to jump on the bandwagon and believe the worst of Colbert before the facts came out.

"For him to be continually demonized, and let that sit, it's not fair to him or the public. The public needs to know the truth," said attorney Michon Hughes.

Colbert was originally charged with three criminal charges as well - extortion, receiving a bribe and conspiracy to receive a bribe.

The extortion was dropped, but a judge ordered Colbert to stand trial on the two bribery charges, both felonies; and, if convicted, he's facing up to 25 years in prison.

Hughes said, "For the amount of time he's looking at, he should've embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars, and plenty of people do. He didn't embezzle a dime, not one dime from the sheriff's office."

Currently, there's no trial date set for the bribery charges, but his attorneys expect the case to be resolved sometime this year.

