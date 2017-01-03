BAPS Names New Superintendent

The Broken Arrow Public School system announced its new superintendent Tuesday night.

According to a news release, the Board of Directors named Dr. Janet Dunlop as the new superintendent. Dunlop was recently appointed interim superintendent after the departure of Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.

The district said Dunlop’s contract as superintendent runs through June 30, 2018 and can be extended by mutual agreement.

Board President Cheryl Kelly said, “Naming Dr. Dunlop as our superintendent will enable her to lead and work with others immediately inside and outside the organization to continue the momentum of Broken Arrow Public Schools.”

The release says Dunlop has more than 25 years of experience as a teacher, academic principal, college professor and central office administrator. She was also the deputy superintendent of accountability and assessment at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

She also served as associate superintendent of instruction at BAPS.