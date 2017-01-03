2 Arrested In Wagoner County After Drugs Found In Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

2 Arrested In Wagoner County After Drugs Found In Home

Posted: Updated:
Michael Christoper Meyers (left) and Austin Clayton (right). [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office] Michael Christoper Meyers (left) and Austin Clayton (right). [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office]
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two people were arrested in Wagoner County after an undercover operation lead to information of narcotics being sold from a home.

According to a news release, Wagoner County deputies and Coweta police officers served a search warrant at 410 West Sycamore Street.

They said after searching the home, deputies found marijuana, eight grams of methamphetamine, prescription drugs without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Michael Meyers, 43, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled dangers substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Clayton, 23, was also arrested. He was booked into the Wagoner County jail for outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.