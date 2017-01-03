2 Arrested In Wagoner County After Drugs Found In Home

Two people were arrested in Wagoner County after an undercover operation lead to information of narcotics being sold from a home.

According to a news release, Wagoner County deputies and Coweta police officers served a search warrant at 410 West Sycamore Street.

They said after searching the home, deputies found marijuana, eight grams of methamphetamine, prescription drugs without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Michael Meyers, 43, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled dangers substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Clayton, 23, was also arrested. He was booked into the Wagoner County jail for outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.