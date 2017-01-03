Local Musician Offering Course In ‘Tulsa Sound’ At Woody Guthrie Center

File photo of the Woody Guthrie Center in downtown Tulsa.

A local musician is teaming up with the Woody Guthrie Center for a unique opportunity. He’s helping other musicians learn the ‘Tulsa Sound.’

Paul Benjaman from Horton Records will be teaching a six-week course in the Brady Arts District. The course is for beginners, for all ages and instruments and it will cover basic music theory.

It's only $10 a class or $50 for the whole course, but space is limited.

For more information you can call 918-574-2710 or visit the Facebook page.