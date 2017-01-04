Cold Air Sticks Remains All Week

The cold air mass will be reinforced later Thursday with a second surge of shallow arctic air that will keep the temps cold through Saturday before some moderation will occur Sunday into early next week. A weak wave will approach the area Thursday with some flurries across northern OK and a second, slightly stronger wave, will near the state Thursday night into Friday morning. This 2nd disturbance will have more lift and more moisture in the snow growth zone but will still only produce very light amounts, and mostly to the south or west of the Tulsa metro. Locations along the I-40 corridor into central OK will be in a much better position for some minor accumulations Thursday night into Friday, but we may have a dusting or some light snow elsewhere across the northern third. Model output, even with a more aggressive snow ratio, would only yield anywhere from .50 to near 1 to 1.5 inches along the I-40 region. Locations across far western OK into the high plains of Texas may see from 2 to near 3 inches in some locations. A few spots along the Texoma region may also pick up between 1 and 2 inches but most locations in this region would also remain around 1 inch or so. Again, we think most of the northeastern OK area will only see flurries Thursday afternoon into the evening and possibly Friday morning to midday, while neighbors to the south would be in a better position for some snow. This is not expected to be a high impact event.

Temperatures this morning will start in the lower 20s along with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. The sky cleared overnight but should see some high to mid-level broken clouds early this morning lasting through the mid-morning period before some partly sunny conditions will prevail by afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be slightly above freezing in the metro and into the mid-30s across southern and east-central OK.

Thursday mornings lows near 20 will respond with highs only in the upper 20s along with north winds at 10 to 20 mph as a second surge of cold air arrives Thursday night.

Friday morning lows in the mid to upper teens will be likely along with clouds and some snow flurries. The afternoon highs should remain in the upper 20s.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid-teens with highs in the mid to upper 30s as north winds shift to the south by late afternoon and the shallow air begins moderating. Sunday morning lows will continue to be cold with lower 20s followed by highs in the mid-40s. Monday into Tuesday south winds will remain at 15 to 25 mph with daytime highs moving into the mid-50s as a storm system will be nearing our area. A few storms may be possible Tuesday or Wednesday.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV