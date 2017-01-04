Police: Speeding Driver Leads To Fiery Tulsa Crash

A woman remains in the hospital after a fiery crash at a midtown Tulsa intersection late Tuesday.

Police were checking a business alarm in the 1600 block of South Harvard at 11:20 p.m. when they saw a GMC pickup speed by heading south on Harvard.

They said by the time officers were able to locate the pickup, it had crashed into a Jeep Cherokee turning onto Harvard at 27th Street and the pickup was on fire.

A Good Samaritan helped officers pull the driver out of the burning truck.

"They estimated anywhere from 80 to 90 miles per hour and by the time they saw it again, she had already been involved in a collision," said Tulsa Police Sgt. David Brice.

Police and a bystander, Loyd Barnes, Jr. pulled the woman to safety and EMSA took her to the hospital

"Well, I see them struggling trying to get her out but they really needed help and she could've burned alive in the truck," said Loyd Barnes, Jr.

Officers say the Jeep driver was also trapped and she was pulled out by Tulsa firefighters.

She sent to another hospital in critical condition.

Barnes says it was an intense scene and helping the victims was a no-brainer.

"You don't know who needs help at the end of the day. It's just something we gotta do," said Barnes.

An officer cut his hand while trying to pull one of the victims out but police say he'll be okay.