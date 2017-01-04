New Commercial Development Planned Next To Tulsa's ONEOK Field

Tulsa-based Ross Group has released details of a new downtown development for what is now an empty lot across from ONEOK Field.

According to the developer, the first phase would be a five-story building with the first floor for retail and commercial space. Floors two through five would be office space.

The Ross Group tells News On 6, phase two of the project will depend on market need but they hope for 2 to 3 of mixed-use development.

The Pine Place development has also submitted a proposal for office space and a parking garage.

Tulsa's Development Authority is set to discuss both proposals Thursday at its meeting.