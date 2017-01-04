Atoka County Man Charged With Alligator Poaching

An Atoka County man has been charged with poaching an alligator in late December, while hunting deer in a rural area near Atoka.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife says Randy Littleton, 50, confessed to the incident.

A game warden told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, Littleton was deer hunting near a creek on East Harmony Road when he shot and killed the alligator.

They said Littleton then took a picture of it and texted the photo to his friends.

According to court records, Randy Littleton is charged with possessing wildlife not legally taken, mutilating protected wildlife, illegally dumping a carcass in a creek and hunting deer illegally.

Those records show he has a court appearance set for January 25, 2017.