Atoka County Man Charged With Alligator Poaching - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Atoka County Man Charged With Alligator Poaching

Posted: Updated:
KXII photo. KXII photo.
ATOKA, Oklahoma -

An Atoka County man has been charged with poaching an alligator in late December, while hunting deer in a rural area near Atoka.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife says Randy Littleton, 50, confessed to the incident.

A game warden told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, Littleton was deer hunting near a creek on East Harmony Road when he shot and killed the alligator.

They said Littleton then took a picture of it and texted the photo to his friends.

According to court records, Randy Littleton is charged with possessing wildlife not legally taken, mutilating protected wildlife, illegally dumping a carcass in a creek and hunting deer illegally.

Those records show he has a court appearance set for January 25, 2017.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.