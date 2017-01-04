Police Targeting Tulsa Construction Zone Speeders

Tulsa Police are cracking down on drivers speeding in construction zones this month.

In a news release, TPD says they will have extra patrols throughout each day with a focus on construction zones south of 11th Street and west of Sheridan.

Police say a citation issued for violations within a construction zone can range from $150 to up to $500 with the possibility of jail time, adding no warnings will be issued.

The department says speeding violations in construction zones are a leading cause of serious injury and fatality collisions in those zones.