Police Targeting Tulsa Construction Zone Speeders - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Targeting Tulsa Construction Zone Speeders

Posted: Updated:
By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are cracking down on drivers speeding in construction zones this month.

In a news release, TPD says they will have extra patrols throughout each day with a focus on construction zones south of 11th Street and west of Sheridan.

Police say a citation issued for violations within a construction zone can range from $150 to up to $500 with the possibility of jail time, adding no warnings will be issued.

The department says speeding violations in construction zones are a leading cause of serious injury and fatality collisions in those zones.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.