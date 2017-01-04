BA Band Returns Home From Marching In California Parade

The Pride of Broken Arrow is back home after its big trip to California to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

News On 6 caught up with them at Tulsa International Airport as the first flight arrived Wednesday about 3 a.m.

"Phenomenal trip," said band director Darrin Davis. "Over 300 young students and 200 parents, 20 chaperones and 20 staff got to come out to California for an amazing experience."

"My favorite part was the Rose parade, and then afterward we had In and Out. It was really good and then we got to go to Disney land and it was really fun," said senior Aaron Tupas.

This was the Pride of Broken Arrow's third trip to California since 2009.