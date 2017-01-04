Missouri Woman Arrested After Chase On Will Rogers Turnpike

Catoosa Police arrested a 28-year-old woman after a chase on the Will Rogers Turnpike that ended in Rogers County.

Hailey Dene Longstaff, of Joplin, Missouri, was booked into the Rogers County Jail on complaints of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.

Police said the chase started around 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer ran the tag of an SUV as it traveled northbound on 193rd East Avenue in Catoosa. The officer's report states the registration information on the SUV came back as stolen out of Tulsa.

The driver of the SUV sped off, entered SH 412 and then got on the Will Rogers Turnpike, police said. The SUV exited the roadway at about mile marker 256 when it crashed through a barbed wire fence and drove through a field, the arrest report states.

The officer pursued the SUV into the field and found the vehicle stopped after the driver had crashed into another fence. The passenger side door was open and the vehicle was empty, but a Tulsa Police helicopter arrived and located Longstaff lying in the field about 50 yards east of the crashed SUV, the report states.

Longstaff initially told police she was the passenger and that a man named "David" was driving but had ran east, police said. Broken Arrow Police K9 arrived on the scene and attempted to perform a track of a second person but was unsuccessful, the report states.

Police found methamphetamine in the SUV along with glass smoking devices, according to the report.

The arresting officer and his backing officers all stated they only observed one person in the vehicle during the pursuit.