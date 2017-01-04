Tulsa Detectives Release Photos Of Persons Of Interest In Car Theft

Tulsa Auto Theft detectives said a white 2010 Honda Civic was reported stolen from the area of 8400 S. 112th East Avenue on Monday, December 26, 2016.

The tag on the vehicle at the time of the theft was Oklahoma 584-GXY.

The vehicle is still outstanding, detectives said.

Auto Theft Detectives have released photos of persons of interest in the auto theft.

Detectives are asking people with information to contact them at 918-596-COPS.