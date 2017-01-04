Former Hillcrest Nursing Assistant Charged With Rape, Sexual Battery

A former nursing assistant, arrested after a patient reportedly said he sexually assaulted her, has been charged.

Larame Pinkston is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent exposure.

Police said Pinkston had been working at Hillcrest Hospital for one month.

According to police, a female patient was awoken by Pinkston touching her. They said the woman told him no several times and pushed the nurse’s call button. She told police Pinkston picked her up, carried her to the bathroom and raped her.

The arrest report says a nurse tech entered the room, saw Pinkston and the naked patient on the bed. The report says the witness got another person and when they returned the patient was on the floor and Pinkston was standing in front of her, exposed.

Pinkston was taken to jail where police say he admitted to performing sexual acts on himself but denied some of the sexual contact. He reportedly told officers “he knew this was wrong and criminal but did not think he deserved to go to jail,” the report says.

Hillcrest released a statement saying, “We are working with authorities to ensure a thorough and complete investigation of this situation. The individual involved is no longer working for our organization. We remain committed first and foremost to the care and safety of our patients and will continue to cooperate with authorities in seeking swift and appropriate action.”