Former Hillcrest Nursing Assistant Charged With Rape, Sexual Bat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Former Hillcrest Nursing Assistant Charged With Rape, Sexual Battery

Posted: Updated:
Larame Pinkston is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent exposure. [Tulsa County jail] Larame Pinkston is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent exposure. [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A former nursing assistant, arrested after a patient reportedly said he sexually assaulted her, has been charged.

Larame Pinkston is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent exposure.

Police said Pinkston had been working at Hillcrest Hospital for one month.

According to police, a female patient was awoken by Pinkston touching her. They said the woman told him no several times and pushed the nurse’s call button. She told police Pinkston picked her up, carried her to the bathroom and raped her.

12/29/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Police: Nursing Assistant Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Patient

The arrest report says a nurse tech entered the room, saw Pinkston and the naked patient on the bed. The report says the witness got another person and when they returned the patient was on the floor and Pinkston was standing in front of her, exposed.

Pinkston was taken to jail where police say he admitted to performing sexual acts on himself but denied some of the sexual contact. He reportedly told officers “he knew this was wrong and criminal but did not think he deserved to go to jail,” the report says.

Hillcrest released a statement saying, “We are working with authorities to ensure a thorough and complete investigation of this situation. The individual involved is no longer working for our organization. We remain committed first and foremost to the care and safety of our patients and will continue to cooperate with authorities in seeking swift and appropriate action.”

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.