Macy's At Tulsa Promenade Mall To Close

Macy’s announced Wednesday it will be closing its Tulsa store in Promenade Mall.

The retailer says it’s eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures.

Macy's says clearance sales will start on Monday, January 9th, 2017 and continue for up to 12 weeks.

Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber released the following statement concerning’s Macy’s announcement:

“Macy’s is a significant contributor to the economy of our region, and we are glad to know that the very successful Macy’s at Woodland Hills Mall will remain open. Macy’s officials have also assured us that their north Tulsa County fulfillment center will continue to function at full capacity, with no impact to jobs there. The fulfillment center was built to accommodate online sales, which continue to grow. In fact, it is our understanding that online sales are the fastest growing portion of Macy’s business. During peak seasons, the fulfillment center employs nearly 5,000 people, well beyond original expectations, and the facility delivers $80 million a year in economic impact. We are confident Macy’s will continue to be an important regional employer and economic driver for many years to come.”

Macy's says sales at established stores fell 2.1 percent in November and December compared to the same period last year. Macy’s pointed to changing consumer behavior and said it reflects challenges facing much of the retail industry.

