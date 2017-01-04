Rogers County Suspect Called 911 After Shooting Two Men

Cody Thompson's friends are sharing this photo of him on Facebook. Thompson died after being shot by Michael Munday at a New Year's party.

Rogers County deputies said a man named Michael Munday called 911 and admitted to shooting two men at a New Year's Eve party.

Michael Munday: "I'm sitting out here in front of the sheriff's department and I shot two people and I need to turn myself in."

A rural Claremore house is where several other calls came from Saturday night after two men were shot during a New Year's Eve get together.

"There's a man that's been shot," one caller said.

Caller: "Hurry, please."

Dispatcher: "OK, we're on our way."

The callers were frantic.

Caller: "Send somebody out here, hurry!"

Dispatcher: "What happened for him to get the firearm?"

Caller: "I don't know. He got in a fight with somebody and then he pulled out a gun and shot them."

Cody Thompson died that night.

His friends shared a photo on Facebook, demanding justice.

The second victim is going to recover, and he spoke with a dispatcher the night of the shooting.

Victim: "I'm barely breathing."

Dispatcher: "OK, so you're the one that's shot?"

Victim: "Yes."

Dispatcher: "Do you know who shot you?"

Victim: "No, I don't."

Dispatcher: "You don't?"

Victim: "I don't know what his name is."

Investigators said they didn't have to go far to find the suspect, and they said he also called 911 and was waiting for deputies at the jail.

Munday: "Do I need to stand in the middle of the street with my hands up or anything?"

Investigators said Michael Munday claimed he shot the men in defense of a family member, and he told the dispatcher he was sorry it happened.

Munday: "I'm not going nowhere, sir. I apologize for everything."

Rogers County Investigators and OSBI agents are still interviewing witnesses and say they're getting conflicting information about what happened.

Munday is in jail facing charges of homicide and assault with a firearm.