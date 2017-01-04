Tulsa Child Safety Expert Urges Securing TVs, Furniture To Walls - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Child Safety Expert Urges Securing TVs, Furniture To Walls

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The viral video showing a dresser falling onto two small children is bringing attention to the dangers of unsecured furniture.

The kids survived, but that's not always the case.

Child safety advocates estimate every two weeks a child between one and five years old dies because a TV, furniture or appliance falls on them.

Safety specialists say when child-proofing your home, it's important to secure furniture to walls with braces, rearrange household items so they are not only out of reach, but out of sight.

They also suggest mounting your TVs or using straps to secure them.

Beth Washington with Safe Kids Tulsa said, "Instead of just putting those away or throwing those away it's important to use those straps because, just like in the video, it can happen anytime."

You can find more child home safety tips here.

