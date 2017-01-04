Washington County Family Wants Answers After Dog Found Shot, Bli - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Washington County Family Wants Answers After Dog Found Shot, Blinded

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
His name is Sheriff, and his owners say there's no way he could have done something to deserve being shot in the face. His name is Sheriff, and his owners say there's no way he could have done something to deserve being shot in the face.
An X-ray revealed hundreds of pieces of buckshot lodged in Sheriff's head and neck. An X-ray revealed hundreds of pieces of buckshot lodged in Sheriff's head and neck.
Lori Hood is worried her dog will never be the same. Lori Hood is worried her dog will never be the same.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Washington County couple wants answers after they say someone shot their dog in the head, blinding him. The Sheriff's Office is now involved as well.

The dog’s name is Sheriff, and his owners say there's no way he could have done something to deserve being shot in the face, but X-rays show that's exactly what someone did.

Lori Hood is worried her dog will never be the same.

"He's not quite himself, but he's still trying to make his way without vision," Hood said.

She said Sheriff is making progress. He's still giving kisses, and, slowly, he’s getting back to normal.

But after seeing a veterinarian eye specialist, she’s discouraged. Dr. Robert Gwin said Sheriff is not responding to light and he'll likely remain blind.

Sheriff disappeared right before Christmas. His breed, Anatolian Shepherd, is known for guarding and protecting livestock, so it's typical for Sheriff to leave for several hours at a time, making the rounds on the 155-acre ranch.

This time, though, he didn't come back right away.

Hood said, "I knew, you know, one or two days into it that we were in trouble. I didn't know where he'd be. So we started searching."

Sheriff showed up a week later, his eyes milky and his neck and face scabbed over.

Hood called the vet right away and an X-ray revealed hundreds of pieces of buckshot lodged in Sheriff's head and neck.

"It's about 24/7 that I think about it, that someone could look into his eyes and shoot him so point-blank, so close, and multiple times," Hood said.

State law allows homeowners to shoot any dog that comes on their property and chases or kills their livestock, but Lori said Sheriff would never hurt another creature.

Hood said, "I don't know how a person could have that kind of heart."

She said Sheriff was with a 7-month-old pit bull puppy the family had rescued when he disappeared. The puppy is still missing.

There is a reward being offered for information on this case. You're asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 918-332-4000 or 918-338-4001.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.